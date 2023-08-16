'Pope Paul' charged with murder

Thirty-one-year-old farmer Jason Jarrett, otherwise called 'Pope Paul', of George's Valley, St James, has been charged with murder.

This follows the killing of 66-year-old Hector Woolery, a plumber of the same community, on August 11.

The Maroon Town police say about 4:00 p.m., Woolery and Jarrett had an argument which escalated.

Woolery reportedly used a log to attack Jarrett, which allegedly resulted in him stabbing Woolery to the left side of the chest.

The police were summoned and Woolery was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jarrett was taken into custody and later charged on Tuesday.

