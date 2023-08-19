Former senator Natalie Campbell-Rodriques appointed High Commissioner to T&T

Former government senator Natalie Campbell-Rodriques has been announced as Jamaica's new High Commissioner to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

This was disclosed as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, announced the appointment of four Heads of Jamaican Missions in a media release on Saturday.

Campbell-Rodriques replaces another former senator, Arthur Williams, in Trinidad. Williams has been appointed as ambassador to the People's Republic of China.

Campbell-Rodriques, along with Leslie Campbell, resigned from the Senate in May, making way for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to appoint two new senators.

The other diplomatic appointments are Marsha Coore-Lobban, as High Commissioner to Canada, and Dr Richard Brown, as the Head of Jamaica's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and Specialised Agencies in Geneva.

“I have full confidence in the new appointees to continue to deepen the engagements and relationships which Jamaica fosters at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels. I extend my best wishes and assurance that they carry the full support of my Ministry in the conduct of their new responsibilities,” Johnson Smith said.

