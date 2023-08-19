Woman arrested in St James operation involving US Homeland Security agents

Agents from the United States Homeland Security have joined local law enforcement in an intensified crackdown on illicit lottery scamming activities in Western Jamaica over the last 48 hours.

Their activities led to the arrest of a 22-year-old woman for suspected breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act during an operation in Bobman Hill, Rose Hall in St James.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says US$15,700 was found during a search of her home, along with a laptop and a cellular phone.

Detectives reportedly found lottery scamming paraphernalia when they analysed the devices. The devices were then seized.

The CCU says the woman was unable to account for the money found in her possession, and it was also seized.

