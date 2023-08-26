Hendersons host back-to-school fair

Education is not how well you can read and write, but whether you can communicate with and understand the world around you. A good education not only teaches you skills, but also helps you broaden your horizons, gain better perspective, and teaches you to think for yourself.

Jennifer and Dave Henderson are passionate about giving back to the community and investing in the lives of children to ensure that they have a good education and a great future. A good education they say will help them to contribute positively to society.

“We both understand the importance of education and the lack of financial opportunities for educational fulfilment. There are brilliant and intelligent children in rural communities, but due to a lack of resources, they cannot reach their full potential, and we are committed to helping change this direction. Education is the key that unlocks the door to success,” Jennifer said.

The Hendersons hosted a back-to-school treat in Pleasant Hill, St Mary, where they provided over 50 children with backpacks and school supplies. The children and their parents said they were super excited and appreciative of the treat which was of special significance to Jennifer.

“This project helps to grow and empower citizens in the community as it provides resources for children to foster a good education [for those] who may not be able to [so]. They will become impactful citizens of the community and the country,” Jennifer said.

The Hendersons company, Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions, was the main sponsor of this project, along with donations from family and friends.

“Our motivation comes from our love for children to succeed, achieve their fullest potential, and contribute to the development of their community and country. We can all change the world by helping one child at a time,” Jennifer, a chartered certified accountant and chief executive officer and founder of the company, said.

According to the Hendersons, they are registering their non-government organisation in the United States under which they will manage future projects.

“Our vision for the next five years is to continue having back-to-school treats, including health fairs for the children. We will provide scholarships to primary and high school children and facilitate empowerment and development seminars and workshops to help develop our children into impactful men and women,” Jennifer said.

“People can get involved in the project by donating cash and school supplies or volunteering their time to invest in our children, our future generation,” she added, encouraging others to give back to their community.

“Giving back will help to improve the lives of others and give a sense of satisfaction and fulfilment, knowing that you contributed to the building and development of the future generation. We want the future generation to be more impactful in society than us. If we don’t invest our time and resources in our children, there will be no future,” the Hendersons said.

