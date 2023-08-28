Full implementation of STEM pilot set for September

Full implementation of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pilot programme in 42 schools across the country is slated for September 2023, says Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams.

In fact, a preliminary phase of implementation, initiated from June to July, witnessed the training of 42 teachers, positioning them as adept guides for the transformative journey ahead, the Minister said.

She was addressing the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) 59th Annual Conference Awards Ceremony, held at the Royalton Negril Resorts and Spa on August 23.

The Ministry of Education and Youth has partnered with 21st Century Education to implement the pilot project.

“Full pilot implementation is slated for September 2023 and will feature access to STEM courses on the 21st Century platform as well as student participation in STEM projects aligned to some areas of the National Standards Curriculum (NSC),” the Minister explained.

Williams indicated that the groundbreaking partnership is a significant move to bolster the nation's educational landscape and pave the way for a “resilient economy”.

She outlined that a number of key activities are to take place in preparation for the full rollout of the pilot and will include the engagement of selective teachers on August 23 and 24, principals and technological heads on August 25, and the science and education Officers on September 1 “to provide monitoring and evaluation support”.

In anticipation of these significant developments in the nation's education sector, Williams conveyed the importance of a collective effort.

“We look forward to STEM education becoming more commonplace within our education sector. I know you teach STEM subjects right now – you teach mathematics, science, technology – but we want to see greater integration of the subjects. Experts tell us that when we integrate subjects, magic happens in the imagination of our students,” the Minister said.

She added that with the impending rollout of the STEM pilot, Jamaica takes a definitive step towards nurturing a generation poised to tackle complex challenges and contribute significantly to the nation's growth.

- JIS News

