Growth & Jobs | Butterkist ventures into peanut market with ‘Go Nuts’

Butterkist is making strides towards expanding its product range by introducing the ‘Go Nuts’ peanut and cashew snacks. This line combines the delectable flavours of fruit and nuts alongside salted peanuts and cashews, creating an irresistible treat for snack lovers.

Go Nuts features the rich crunch of peanuts dashed with sea salt, the sweetness of raisins, and the buttery goodness of cashews. With this unique combination, Go Nuts offers a delightful snacking experience that will please every palate.

“At IBL, we take pride in developing products that excite and delight our customers,” said Howard Guthrie, general manager at International Biscuit Limited (IBL), a member of the Seprod Group. “Not only does Go Nuts deliver on taste, but it also embodies the Butterkist commitment to using premium, natural ingredients. Free from artificial additives, Go Nuts is the perfect guilt-free indulgence for any occasion.”

Go Nuts is a good energy source and is perfect for on-the-go snacking. Whether you are a health-conscious individual seeking a wholesome treat or a foodie searching for a gourmet sensation, Go Nuts has something to satisfy every craving, remarked Omar Datadeen, business development manager at IBL.

The sea-salted peanuts, fruit, and nuts are available in 32g and 95g packages, while the cashew with sea salt is available in 28g and 78g packages. Sea salt boasts a wealth of benefits and is perceived to regulate blood pressure, improve digestion, and prevent muscle cramps.

Go Nuts is now available in supermarkets and shops islandwide in convenient packages. Join us on this exciting journey as we redefine snacking with the delicious and wholesome Go Nuts. For more information, please visit seprod.com or follow us on social media @butterkistsnacksja.