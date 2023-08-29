Some motor vehicle examination depots to be closed early on Thursday

Several motor vehicle examination depots are to be closed at noon on Thursday to facilitate a staff engagement session by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

They are the ITA Head office (Maxfield Avenue), St Thomas Examination Depot, Harbour View Examination Depot, Swallowfield Examination Depot, Spanish Town Examination Depot and Spanish Town Road Examination Depot.

The ITA says regular business operations will resume on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Customers are encouraged to visit the next available Depot for emergencies.

