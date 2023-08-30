Four arrested in Beryllium Manchester robbery, millions recovered

The police have arrested four persons and recovered $2.5 million in relation to last week's Beryllium robbery at Scotiabank in Mandeville, Manchester.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime and security Fitz Bailey at a press conference this afternoon.

Bailey said a high-level investigation is being undertaken into the robbery.

Last Friday, Beryllium security guards came under attack from men firing high-powered weapons while they were in the process of delivering money to the bank.

The men made off with a large sum of cash after injuring four bystanders in the brazen daylight attack.

- Ruddy Mathison

