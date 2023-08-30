Travellers to Jamaica must complete immigration form online starting September 1

Beginning September 1, travellers coming to Jamaica will be mandated to fill out the immigration form online.

The online form will replace the paper document that is issued to travellers on airlines.

The Immigration/Customs (C5) Form is an entry requirement for persons travelling to the island, whether they are residents in Jamaica or visiting.

The full rollout of the online form is being done in partnership with the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Jamaica Customs Agency.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on August 30, Chief Executive Officer of PICA, Andrew Wynter, said the online form is the digitised format to the original paper document.

“The Online Passenger Declaration or C5 form is what you would normally get in the paper format from the airline to fill out when returning to Jamaica. With the online form, passengers will now be able to submit that application ahead of their travel, and they can do it up to 30 days before they return to Jamaica,” Wynter informed.

Travellers can fill out the form by visiting www.enterjamaica.com. Click here

Wynter explained that persons will find the form easy to complete, as there are no changes in the questions asked.

“It's the same information that is on the physical form that is on the online form; it is like a mirror,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Director, Projects Enterprise and Risk Management, PICA, Amy Johnson Lynch, indicated that PICA has been in dialogue with airport operators to ensure that Internet access will be available to allow persons to fill out the forms.

“Airport operators have committed to providing Wi-Fi services at the airport. So, we are confident that you will have Wi-Fi accessibility. If for whatever reason there is a break or there is no Wi-Fi available, then we will revert to either having you complete the physical form or we will assist you in completing the process electronically by other means,” she said.

Wynter explained that once persons complete the form online, they will receive an email confirming that their application was a success.

He said PICA has also made arrangements for Wi-Fi access at the airports in Jamaica, so persons can also fill out the forms when they land in the country.

“Once you reach the airport to check in, most international airports have Wi-Fi. If the airline that you're travelling with provides Wi-Fi. you can certainly fill out the form. But let's say you forgot to fill out the form, on arrival in Jamaica, we are going to have Wi-Fi facilities that will allow you to go on the website, complete and submit it before you are processed either at the kiosk or through an immigration officer,” Wynter said.

