GoodHeart | Sole 2 Sole ‘making feet happy’ for children in need

Dedicated to improving communities and impacting lives across Jamaica, Hummingbird Charities has launched its Sole 2 Sole initiative under the patronage of Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton. Sole 2 Sole aims to provide children in need with properly fitted, comfortable, and durable footwear, enabling them to focus on their education and participate fully in school and extracurricular activities.

According to Dr Tufton, every year, at this particular time, countless families face the burden of rising shoe costs; with 18 per cent of individuals living below the poverty line, many have to decide between basic needs and providing for their children. “This reality forces many children to wear ill-fitting or worn-out shoes, which many of you may not realise has far-reaching consequences. Ill-fitting or worn-out shoes directly impact a child’s ability to concentrate and actively participate in school and extracurricular activities,” Dr Tufton said.

Physical discomfort, he said, caused by inadequate footwear can be a significant distraction, hindering a child’s focus and inhibiting their learning experience. “Imagine trying to study or participate in physical activities while dealing with blisters, sore feet, or shoes that don’t fit properly. These challenges limit a child’s educational progress and perpetuate the achievement gap for those facing adversity,” he added.

Beyond the immediate educational challenges, children without properly fitted shoes, he shared, often face bullying, negatively impacting their self-esteem and emotional well-being. “The lack of suitable footwear can make children feel self-conscious, embarrassed, or excluded. Children may stay home from school, missing valuable educational opportunities. This cycle of disadvantage further widens the gap between those who have access to proper footwear and those who do not,” Dr Tufton said.

OBJECTIVE

The overall objective of Sole 2 Sole is to alleviate the financial burden on families and empower children to pursue their dreams without being held back by inadequate footwear. “Your support can make a tangible difference in the lives of these children, giving them the confidence, comfort, and opportunity, they deserve. Whether through monetary donations, shoe drives, or merely speaking about our programme, your contribution will help us give these children the gift of proper footwear,” the health minister said. “Together, we can break the cycle of disadvantage to ensure that no child’s education is obstructed by something as basic as a pair of shoes,” he added.

The Sole 2 Sole initiative began in January 2022, and has seen several corporate entities and organisations making contributions. The response to the initiative then was overwhelming raising over 600 pairs, with 550 of those new. This year the organisation is targeting 5,000 shoes.

Chairman of Hummingbird Charities, Roger Anderson, said the simple act of giving a child access to proper footwear can change their life trajectory.

“Sole 2 Sole is an initiative that recognises the importance of proper footwear in a child’s educational journey. Our objective is to empower children, boost their self-esteem, and create equal opportunities for all by addressing the immediate challenges of ill-fitting or worn-out shoes,” Anderson said.

“We are committed to providing resources so that people can have access to quality education. Our objective is to utilise targeted partnerships that will equip individuals with the tools they need to build a brighter future for themselves and their community,” he added.

The solution, Anderson offered, is to collaborate with schools, community organisations and other partners to bridge the gap between children ages 7 to 15 who need access to proper footwear.

In November 2022, Dr Tufton and his team visited the Kitson Town Primary School, where nine students from grades one to six were presented with well-needed sneakers.

RECIPIENTS GRATEFUL

Dr Donna Jarrett, principal of Kitson Town Primary School, said the recipients were grateful for their gifts.

“The students were from a group of our very needy students who from time to time we assist with various items for school. Being chosen to be recipients really assisted in enhancing their self-confidence and renewed hope that they are not alone. Help from different persons will be available to them on their journey,” Dr Jarrett said.

Meanwhile, Dwight Peart, principal of August Town Primary School said the Sole 2 Sole initiative will make a difference in the lives of children who need it most.

“It is a wonderful initiative to meet the immediate challenges of children without properly fitted shoes. It is hoped that there will be more commitment from different organisations that will help to improve the social fabric of many students at our schools,” Peart said.

During the launch, Toyota Jamaica donated a motor vehicle to assist in the transportation for projects being coordinated by Hummingbird Charities, specifically, the Sole 2 Sole project.

Tom Connor, managing director of Toyota Jamaica said the company and Sole 2 Sole are perfectly aligned and they were very proud to be the transport provider to the project and to help put more smiles on faces and running shoes on the feet of needy children.

“Most people view Toyota as a car manufacturer and while that is true, it has grown into a mobility company. It is a company that has entered into all aspects of mobility from manufacturing of motor cars to ride share to fast food delivery and the general mobilisation of people. The new tagline for Toyota is ‘Mobility for All’ and therefore helping to put running shoes on the feet of children in need certainly falls under the initiative of ‘Mobility for All,” Connor said.

