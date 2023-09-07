Trade Board experiencing import permit processing delays

Due to technical challenges being experienced with the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) platform, the processing of several import permit applications has been delayed, the Trade Board Limited is advising.

As a result, some permit applications are not being approved within the stipulated time frame of three working days.

The agency said the JSWIFT team at the Jamaica Customs Agency is aware of the challenges and is working assiduously to resolve the matter in the shortest possible time.

“The Trade Board Limited sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that this delay may have caused. We crave your patience and understanding while we work with the JSWIFT team to resolve the problem,” the agency said in a press release this evening.

