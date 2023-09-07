Westmoreland man charged with murder

Twenty-five-year-old Ackeim Gatchair of Waterlane, Georges Plain in Westmoreland has been charged with the September 3 murder of a man in his community.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Bruce Campbell, also of Georges Plain.

The Savanna-la-Mar police say about 12:15 p.m., residents heard explosions and summoned them.

On their arrival, Campbell was seen lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he died while being treated.

On Monday, Gatchair turned himself in to the police. He was subsequently charged.

