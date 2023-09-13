One killed in vehicular collision on Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway

Port Royal resident, Devon Edwards, was killed in a vehicular collision on the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in St Andrew on Tuesday.

The Harbour View police say about 11:00 p.m., Edwards was a passenger in a Mazda Demio motor car that was heading towards St Thomas.

The driver allegedly lost control of the motor vehicle while navigating wet road conditions and the car overturned.

Edwards was thrown from the vehicle and sustained several injuries.

Edwards, another passenger and the driver of the motor car were taken to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The other persons were admitted for treatment.

