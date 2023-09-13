PATH enrolls record number of students - Social Security Ministry

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is reporting that it has seen a significant enrollment in its social intervention programme, the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

It says PATH has successfully enrolled 148,692 students, marking a groundbreaking achievement to assist the most vulnerable Jamaican families.

The Ministry notes that recent statistics indicate that 78,790 boys now account for 53% of the student population registered on PATH, while 69,902 girls comprise the remaining 47%.

This significant milestone not only signifies the growing inclusivity of the PATH Programme but also underscores the programme's pivotal role in helping boys remain engaged in school, giving them a greater opportunity to complete their educational studies.

Portfolio Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. expressed enthusiasm for these new enrollment numbers.

"These new enrollment numbers highlight the impact of PATH in addressing educational disparities and ensuring that every child, regardless of their gender, has the opportunity to thrive in school. Investing in our youth is an investment in the future prosperity of Jamaica. Educational equality is a fundamental cornerstone of the PATH programme's mission."

The Ministry says it recognises that providing access to education for all children, irrespective of their backgrounds, is essential for a thriving and prosperous country.

By enrolling a record number of students, including a substantial proportion of boys, PATH is taking significant steps toward levelling the playing field and creating a brighter future for Jamaica, it says.

