Woman charged for murder of Danielle Rowe ordered to surrender fingerprints

Kayodi Satchell, the woman charged with killing eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, has been ordered to give her fingerprints to police investigators.

The order was made in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

Satchell was not required to enter a plea.

The fingerprint order was requested by the clerk of court who indicated that Satchell “may have prior convictions.”

It was Satchell's first court appearance since she was charged for the crime that triggered public outrage.

The eight-year-old was abducted as she left Braeton Primary School in Portmore, St Catherine on June 8.

She was found along Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew, later that day with her throat slashed.

Rowe died at Bustamante Hospital for Children two days later.

Satchell is scheduled to return to court on October 4 when her attorney Donnovan Collins is expected to make a bail application.

The case file is incomplete, the clerk of court disclosed.

