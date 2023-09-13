Security guard injured in gun battle with robbers in Independence City, Portmore

Gunshots rang out in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine today as armed men and security guards traded bullets as they sought to stop a robbery.

It is reported that workers at City Variety Store were offloading goods from a van when robbers struck, who held them up and took their cell phones.

The robbers then proceeded to steal goods from the van.

While loading items into a White Toyota Probox motor car, a response team from King Alarm came on the scene and a firefight ensued.

One of the guards was hit, but he was saved from serious injury by his bulletproof vest.

He later sought medical treatment.

The robbers fled the scene in the probox.

This afternoon, the Portmore police informed that an operation was on in the Corporate Area to locate the stolen items and the robbers.

It was also disclosed that the firing of shots in the community of Westchester earlier today was part of the criminal plan of the Independence City robbers.

According to the police, intelligence gathered indicated that the shooting was used as a distraction to pull cops away while the men conducted the robbery.

The incident is being investigated.

- Ruddy Mathison

