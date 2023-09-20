Intensifying ESG initiatives in the Caribbean

With Caribbean-based entities further intensifying their Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives across the region, key stakeholders recently participated in an educational forum spearheaded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) on Tourism and ESG.

Viewers who tuned in to TEF’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube platforms were in for a vibrant discussion involving John G. Byles, managing partner, Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Dr Chanelle Fingal-Robinson, social development and sustainability specialist at the World Bank, and Jessica Shannon, chief experience officer at Sandals Resorts International (SRI). The forum was moderated by Tourism Consultant Tyesha Turner.

According to Byles, ESG is critical for the growth of a tourism dependent economy. “Sustainable tourism development in a country like Jamaica requires building out a model around stakeholder capitalism, all interest must come to the table with a single purpose – to improve tourism appeal, delivery and retention.”

He added that the interest and growth in ESG and responsible tourism is climbing, with Skift, a research tourism site, reporting that 32 per cent of visitors pay extra for sustainable travel.

In expounding on the social aspect, Byles shared that ESG calls for the inclusion of traditionally marginalised players by providing structured opportunities to create real livelihoods and empowerment through value-added activities. “But we need to structure it, make it aesthetically pleasing and convenient for customers to enjoy. This is not charity but valued added offerings through inclusion.”

He shared case studies such as Falmouth Port and Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay where community players are reportedly happier, making more money and they felt safer.

Dr Fingal-Robinson in her presentation elaborated on gender equality and the circular economy.“Implementing gender equality is a critical component of ESG in tourism. It creates a more inclusive tourism sector, impacts positively on the sustainability and long term success of the industry.” She shared that with the rise in solo female travelling the aspect of safety and security in tourism becomes very important.

In expounding on the circular economy model where entities borrow, make, reuse and recycle, she highlighted that this economy tries to minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency. “It is a way in which tourists can travel with purpose, create new jobs and help us to achieve our sustainable developments goals,” she opined.

SRI’s Jessica Shannon, in a bold statement, expressed that the desire is for the Caribbean to be global leaders in ESG. “With the region being the most vulnerable to climate change impacts, we need to turn that to a strength and become the centre for resilience.”

Her presentation targeted ESG trends specific to the industry, highlighting the work of the company’s philanthropic arm the Sandals Foundation, as a key driver of the Pan-Caribbean ESG initiatives. “Sandals Foundation is leading the way, supporting communities in eight countries. But, beyond the Foundation, we believe ESG is good for business and we embed sustainability programmes throughout our operations,” she stated.

She also elaborated on the benefits of linkages in the industry, sharing some pertinent facts involving Sandals and Beaches maximising local purchasing across the Caribbean. “In Jamaica 90 per cent of our produce is locally harvested. 5.4 million pounds of produce per year is purchased from local farmers.”

Other important nuggets mentioned included the resorts training of some 16,000 persons in their hospitality programme, more than 12,000 team members enrolled in additional Sandals Corporate University courses with nearly 34,000 certificates issued.

“Through environmental efforts across the region, we have reduced waste and our water usage. Every Sandals and Beaches resort participates in EarthCheck, the world’s leading science-based certification programme for the tourism industry. Seventeen of our resorts have the highest level certification.”

In conclusion, the participants emphasised that no ESG strategy is fulfilled unless the progress is measured and reported on. In doing so, entities can establish clear KPIs, audit and track the KPIs, produce reports on the progress and disseminate to all stakeholders and the public through ESG reporting. The forum ended with a commitment to providing guidance in helping Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) build and improve on their ESG framework, a release to the media outlined.