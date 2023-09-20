Empowerment of women key to national development

AUDREY STEWART Hinchcliffe, founder and chairman of Caribbean Health Management Consultants Ltd, has made an impassioned plea for the empowerment of women in the pursuit of national development.

Stewart Hinchcliffe was addressing the gathering at the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston (KCNK)’s 34th anniversary celebrations on September 13. She was the keynote speaker and one of the women previously honoured by the KCNK at its renowned Women of Excellence luncheons.

Stewart Hinchcliffe stated that there was an urgent need for women to support other women, and she pledged her support for specific future endeavours that would empower women and build their capacity for self and national development. She commended the KCNK for its impactful projects and encouraged them to continue their outstanding work.

The Kiwanis Club of New Kingston, the first all-female club Kiwanis Club in Jamaica, was chartered on November 14, 1989, under the principles of Kiwanis International, a global organisation of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time.

Through their projects, the club aims to enhance the quality of life of the vulnerable in society. Their major project this year is the renovation of the computer labs at the Randolph Lopez School of Hope, an institution for students with disabilities.

The members of the club and their invited guests lit up their meeting room for the celebration of their C34th anniversary. The proceedings, guided by the witty master of ceremonies, Kiwanian Marilyn Bennett, included a powerpoint presentation created by Distinguished President Claudette Carter to highlight special impactful service projects executed by the club since 1989.

Greetings were brought by Lieutenant Governor Carolyn McDonald Riley, President Junior Stewart of the Kiwanis Club of Kingston, and President Pat Tomlinson of the Kiwanis Club of Liguanea. The Kingston and Liguanea clubs were lauded for sponsoring KCNK.

The anniversary cake was cut by President Aldrie Henry-Lee, together with the distinguished past presidents and secretaries.

Kiwanian Eleanor Jones gave the vote of thanks to the planning team, led by Charter Member Distinguished Lieutenant Governor Gerthlyn Reid Holman, which had executed a very enjoyable function.

Refreshments and dancing brought the evening’s festivities to a close.