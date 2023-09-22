October 3 committal hearing for senior fireman on attempted rape charge

The case against Assistant Commissioner at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Floyd McLean, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor who was volunteering at the Montego Bay Fire Department, is to be transferred to the St James Circuit Court.

The matter is to be dealt with during a committal hearing on October 3.

McLean, who is charged with attempted rape and sexual touching, got the committal hearing date when he appeared in the St James Parish Court on Friday. His bail was extended.

The court was told that while document bundles have been served by the prosecution in the case, additional time is needed for the prosecution to have further discussions with McLean's attorney, Kevon Johnson, regarding the matter.

McLean, who was in charge of the fire brigade's Region Four, was arrested on August 15 this year after the 14-year-old complainant made a report to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

McLean is currently out on $400,000 bail.

- Christopher Thomas

