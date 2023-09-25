Consumption taxes for August due this Friday

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business operators that consumption taxes for the month of August are due this Friday, September 29. These include GCT, SCT, TCT and GART.

“This is in keeping with the requirement for these taxpayers to make their monthly consumption tax returns and payments on the last working day of the month, after the end of the taxable period. Therefore, consumption taxes filed and paid after the last working day of the month will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges applied,” TAJ said in a press release today.

Business persons are reminded that they have a suite of online payment options, which includes via the TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process for business-related tax payments. These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority's website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card, or other banking card with credit card features or using the Scotiabank's electronic funds transfer via TAJ's website.

Additionally, taxpayers can utilise Scotia Online and Mobile App, in addition to being able to make tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as the respective clientele are able to use their online banking platforms by adding TAJ as a payee.

Consumption tax filers still have the option of making their payments at any of the authority's 28 tax offices across the island.

“All business persons registered to collect GCT are reminded that they MUST file their GCT returns online via Tax Administration Jamaica's online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. This means that GCT returns for all categories of business persons MUST be filed using TAJ's online facility, as these returns will not be accepted at tax offices,” said the entity.

“TAJ is, however, reminding business persons that they can still get support to file GCT returns online, as well as guidance to use any of the alternative payment channels, through its customer care centre at 888.829.4357 or by visiting the 'How To' tab on the TAJ website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.”

