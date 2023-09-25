Domestic helper charged with sacrilege

Thirty-seven-year-old Kedeesha Swaby, a domestic helper of Belmont Road, Kingston 2, was charged with sacrilege following an incident on Windward Road, Kingston 2 on Friday, September 22.

According to police reports, about 2:40 p.m., the pastor securely locked up his church and left. The following day at about 3:41 a.m., he was alerted by his security system that the church was broken into.

A report was made to the police and upon their arrival, Swaby was caught with some of the stolen items while her accomplice made good his escape.

Swaby was charged on Sunday, September 24 and is currently awaiting a court date.

