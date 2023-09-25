Five, including four tourists, injured in Trelawny crash

Five people, including four tourists, suffered injuries after the Toyota Voxy bus they were traveling in was involved in a two-vehicle collision along the North Coast Highway in the vicinity of the Royalton Resort and Spa in Trelawny this afternoon.

The driver of the Toyota Voxy told The Gleaner that moments after the crash with an Isuzu D-Max van, his cellular phone and money belonging to the tourists were stolen, reportedly by passersby.

One of the passengers of the Toyota Voxy was observed sitting along the roadside in visible pain with cuts and bruises muttering "Thank you, Jesus".

Another was heard saying "I just want to fly back home now”.

Following the accident, which took place sometime after 2:00 pm, police officers were kept busy directing traffic around the crash site, while a wrecker towed away the damaged vehicles.

An ambulance arrived to take the injured persons to the hospital. However, the tourists opted to take a private vehicle back to their hotel.

- Ashley Anguin

