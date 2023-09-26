Juliet Holness elected House Speaker

Juliet Holness has been elevated to the high seat of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Acting leader of Government business Delroy Chuck nominated Holness for the job as parliamentary referee and it was seconded by Phillip Paulwell, the leader of Opposition business in the house.

Heroy Clarke, member of Parliament for St James Central has been named the deputy speaker.

The election followed the resignation of Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert in the wake of a ruling by the Integrity Commission that she be charged for allegedly making false statements on her statutory declarations.

The charges concern her declarations from 2015 to 2021 and her failure to declare a $6 million vehicle.

Dalrymple-Philibert also resigned as Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern.

