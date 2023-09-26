CHEC strongly condemns May Pen to Williamsfield highway vandalism

China Harbour Engineering Company Jamaica Limited (CHEC) says acts of vandalism along the recently opened May Pen to Williamsfield highway have become a major concern.

The company said thieves continue to steal row fencing along the roadway.

“When row fencing is damaged or stolen, it compromises the safety measures put in place to protect road users,” it stressed in a statement.

It noted that the theft of fencing poses a significant safety hazard to the motoring public and can result in the loss of life.

CHEC outlined that row fencing plays a crucial role in the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

“It serves as a protective bather, preventing accidents and injuries and provides visual guidance for drivers, particularly during adverse weather conditions or at night.”

CHEC is strongly condemns these illegal activities and is calling for communities to come together to address the issue.

