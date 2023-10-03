Court to get update on assault mediation talks between St James councillor and ex-girlfriend

The St James Parish Court was told today that mediation talks remain ongoing between David Brown, the councillor for the Montego Bay West Division in St James, and his ex-girlfriend in the case of assault.

A progress update is expected to be delivered when the matter is again heard on December 14.

Brown is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property in connection with an attack on the woman in May.

His bail was extended.

Attorney Albert Morgan, who is representing Brown, told presiding judge Sasha-Marie Ashley, that the defendant and the complainant are continuing mediation as part of efforts to resolve their differences.

It was also disclosed that the complainant was absent from Tuesday's proceedings due to medical reasons.

The case was then set for continuation on December 14, at which time the court is to be given an update on the parties' attempts at mediation.

Allegations are that on May 28, the complainant was sitting in her car when Brown, with whom she had a relationship, knocked on the vehicle's window.

The two reportedly got into a dispute, during which Brown allegedly hit the complainant in her face, causing pain and swelling.

He also damaged her car window.

Brown was later arrested and charged.

He was subsequently suspended by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

- Christopher Thomas

