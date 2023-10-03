PM to meet with heroic B.B. Coke schoolboys

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to today to meet with the four male students of B.B. Coke High School in St Elizabeth who helped to save the life of their injured schoolmate who was beaten severely and hospitalised.

Grade 11 students Dejaun Gordon and Gary Myers, 9th grader Dejaun Powell, and 8th grader Khari Green have been widely praised for their actions.

Holness is to meet with the boys at his office in St Andrew.

The four boys were captured on video carrying their unconscious schoolmate along a street in Junction in a bid to get him to medical attention.

Earlier, the boy was severely beaten by an 11th-grade student for stepping on his shoes while trying to avoid a fall.

He was taken to a private doctor in the town and later transferred to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester where he was admitted.

The 16-year-old accused has since been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and was offered $300,000 bail when he appeared in court on Monday.

- Janet Silvera

