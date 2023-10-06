FGB partners with NHT to facilitate home ownership

First Global Bank (FGB) is collaborating with the National Housing Trust (NHT) in support of the External Financing Mortgage Programme.

The partnership, the bank said, presents a valuable opportunity for qualified NHT contributors to take a significant step towards homeownership by leveraging FGB’s mortgage financing solutions at competitive interest rates.

Arlene Williams, vice-president of personal and business banking at FGB, said the partnership would bring benefits to NHT contributors.

“We are excited to be part of this important initiative, which empowers qualified Jamaicans to achieve their homeownership aspirations by combining NHT benefits with FGB’s attractive mortgage financing options,” Williams said.

Under the External Financing Mortgage Programme, qualified NHT contributors can directly access a financial partner like FGB to apply for mortgages that allow them to pool their funds. This becomes a one-stop option for customers as FGB will take a central role in handling application processing, approval, and fund disbursement.