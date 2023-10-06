Licensed firearm holder killed in alleged police confrontation during traffic stop

A licensed firearm holder was fatally shot by the police during an alleged altercation at a traffic stop in St Catherine on Thursday night.

The incident is being investigated by both the police's Inspectorate and Professional Standard Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Inegus Hyman of Green Acres, St Catherine.

The police report that about 8 p.m., a team of traffic cops was carrying out duties along Old Harbour Road when the driver of a Honda Accord being driven by Hyman was stopped.

He was reportedly asked to exit the vehicle.

While doing so, he reportedly grabbed one of the policemen and a tussle ensued.

Hyman allegedly pulled his licensed firearm from his waistband and allegedly opened fire at the police.

The fire was returned, during which he was injured.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

