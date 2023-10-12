Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation gives financial boost to Swallowfield Infant and Primary School

The Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation remains dedicated to supporting inner-city schools as they navigate financial challenges. The foundation has contributed $250,000 to Swallowfield Infant and Primary School, facilitating the purchase of a chest freezer and significantly boosting the school’s breakfast programme. Following the cheque presentation, the D&G Foundation team, along with the Swallowfield Infant and Primary School administration, delighted first-grade students, an alumna, and a community advocate, came together for a joyful photo opportunity. From left: D&G Foundation administrator Totlyn Brown-Robb; community advocate Jamelia Ellis; D&G Foundation accountant Dennis Beckford; the school’s vice-principal, Terral Christian; Swallowfield Infant and Primary School principal Jacqueline Bailey; and past student Georgia Bailey.