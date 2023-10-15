More Haitians land in Portland

A group of approximately 30 Haitians this afternoon landed in Long Bay, Portland.

The group comprises adults and children.

The group's 18-foot sailboat landed about 4:40 p.m.

The police have issued a caution to residents amid reports that some persons may have given refuge to the Haitians.

This is the third group of Haitians to have landed in Portland since the start of the year.

- Gareth Davis Snr

