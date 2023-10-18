Ten honoured in Hanover on National Heroes Day

WESTERN BUREAU:

WHILE SOME 126 persons were being given national honours and awards in Kingston on Monday, Hanover honoured 10 of its residents for outstanding service to community and the parish.

Citations were read for the four men and six women at a ‘Salute to Heroes’ and awards presentation ceremony, held under the theme: ‘Celebrating a Proud Heritage … Resilient and Strong’, at Sir Alexander Bustamante Square in the parish capital, Lucea, where scores of family members and friends were in attendance.

National Heroes Day messages from the governor general, prime minister and leader of the opposition were presented at the event, with Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels extending the official welcome to all.

Samuels said that the theme of the day truly epitomises the spirit of the people of Hanover, adding that the list of awardees is reflective of the theme.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I am so proud to be celebrating with a cadre of the very best of Hanover, they have stood up to the challenges of time, faced tremendous adversities, but were victorious,” he stated.

Samuels pointed out that despite hurdles, the awardees did not stumble as they understood their mission to help humanity.

The awardees were recognised for their outstanding contribution in the areas of community service, culture, early childhood education, public service and religion.

Escar Fay Wynter and Ferron Williams received awards in the area of community service; Sandra Essor for culture; Millister Jones, Sadie Barnes and Sybil Williams in early childhood education; Tamara Snow, Stenford Reid and Joseph Jackson for public service; while Pastor Norman Craigie was awarded in the field of religion.

Speaking with The Gleaner following the presentation of awards, Snow, who is in her 27th year of service with the Jamaica Fire Brigade, and is now serving as the acting superintendent in charge of the Hanover division, stated that it is an overwhelming feeling to be so recognised.

“To be recognised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, the Hanover Municipal Corporation and the people of Hanover who I have been serving; to be seen and recognised as someone who is doing something good for the organisation with which I work, and more so for the people of Hanover is a heart-warming feeling,” she said.

Meanwhile, Williams, a former Jamaica Constabulary Force member and former Chief of the Accompong Maroons, said he was elated to be recognised, adding that it makes him feel good. He added that it will motivate him to continue to do good work across Hanover.

“I will continue to make myself a role model for the youngsters of the communities across the parish,” he stated.

bryan.miller@gleanerjm.com