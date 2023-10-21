Sheila Alexander remembered as a woman of unwavering faith and integrity

Sheila June Alexander, a former managing director at The Gleaner’s North America office, was described as loyal, articulate, disciplined, selfless and tenacious by her nephew, Daryl Vaz, member of Parliament for Portland Western at a service of thanksgiving for her life at St. Jude’s Anglican Church in Oakville, Ontario.

The matriarch of the Vaz family passed away peacefully in hospital on October 7 with her family by her side. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, on August 29, 1934, to Lillian and Harold Vaz, she was predeceased by her brother, Douglas, a veteran politician.

Vaz said his aunt lived on her own until the age of 85 and did everything for her daughter, Deborah Erickson, and grandchildren Nicole and Jordan Erickson.

He said her faith was strong long before the unfortunate passing of her daughter, Jillian, who died on October 25, 2004. He reminisced on her always being at church in Jamaica before she migrated to Canada in 1976, and insisted that he and his brothers, Ricky and Wayne, had to attend Sunday school every week. The politician said they are all the better for her insistence because they are strong in their faith.

PERFECTIONIST

“I would consider the word “perfectionist” the best way to capture Aunt Sheila in every way, shape or form. She was definitively a Type A personality or a Capital A,” said Vaz, noting that everything had to go according to her plans.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said when she left Jamaica at a time of political instability, a group of her friends did the same and they all settled in Oakville, thus creating a tight-knit village that raised all the kids in Canada.

The MP said Alexander worked as the managing director of The Gleaner Company’s North America office and retired three or four times as she was called back for temporary periods.

“She was an exceptional, astute, savvy businessperson,” said Vaz who noted that her husband, Joseph Gilbert ‘Gillie’ Alexander died on August 31, 1984.

Describing her as an unbelievable human being, he said Sheila’s friend, businessman R. Danny Williams, was laid to rest the day she died. While in hospital, she was preoccupied with making sure that flowers were sent and dictated what she wanted written in the card. She also reminded Vaz to send her the link so that she could watch the funeral.

In her tribute, Deborah Erickson said it felt surreal to speak of her mother in the past tense. “She was my rock and despite our chronological age she was still very much in command and a force to be reckoned with.”

She said her mother excelled in school and started her career at the Sugar Manufacturers’ Association and despite being at the most junior age quickly rose to the top as the chairman’s assistant.

“It was there that she met and subsequently married my dad, Gillie. The saying behind every successful man stands a strong woman was certainly true for my parents. She supported his entrepreneurial endeavours and together built successful businesses, a beautiful home, and most importantly a family and lifelong relationships with friends who are family.”

CENTRE OF LIVES

Deborah said she and her sister, Jillian, always knew that they were the centre of the lives of their parents and everything they did was for them.

Describing her mother as a true and loyal friend, Erickson said she felt very fortunate that the deeply rooted relationships Sheila built with friends — some from her childhood — are generational and have been passed on her and their children.

“She held everyone to high standards, mediocrity was unacceptable, and her word was her bond. She was meticulous both at work and at home. Everything had its place and was in its place.”

Although they moved in together four years ago, Deborah noted that her mother steadfastly valued her independence and felt the need to be their protector more than ever. “She needed to maintain control and did not want to be controlled,” said Deborah noting that Sheila passed her driver’s test earlier this year despite the protests from them.

Her grandson, Jordan, and nephew, Ricky, read Bible passages and nephew, Wayne, led a prayer. In the homily, the Venerable Michael Patterson said life is a gift and the relationship with the gift-giver requires putting our entire trust in God.

He said Alexander used her gift of 89 years unlike anyone he ever knew and that he met her over 30 years ago at the beginning of his career as a priest. “What I remember most about Sheila was she told the truth regardless if you want to hear it or not.” He said at the core of everything she did and everything she was, it was faith that framed her.

Sheila is also survived by nephews Ricky (Kara), Daryl (Ann-Marie) and Wayne (Karen) Vaz, Trudy Vaz, grandnieces and nephews, as well as her extended family, friends and business colleagues.