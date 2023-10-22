Three killed in alleged shootout with police in Rae Town

Three men are dead following an alleged confrontation with the police in the vicinity of Rae Town in Kingston on Sunday morning.

The men had reportedly earlier held up and robbed a woman of her cellular phone and cash on East Queen Street in the parish.

The device is reported to have had a tracker which assisted the police in tracing it to the fishing community sometime after 4 a.m.

The men were reportedly shot dead during an alleged shootout with the police, causing residents to stage a fiery protest.

Superintendent of Police Tomilee Chambers, officer in charge of the Kingston Eastern Police Division, told The Gleaner that two illegal firearms were taken from the men along with three magazines and over 27 rounds of ammunition.

- Kimone Francis

