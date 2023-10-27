Kevin Powell elected new president of the Jamaican Bar Association

Kevin Powell has been elected as the new president of the Jamaican Bar Association.

He replaces John Bassie who resigned earlier this month following an adverse ruling against him by the disciplinary panel of the General Legal Council (GLC).

A media release from the bar association said Powell was admitted to practise in Jamaica in 2004.

He worked at the Attorney General's Chambers for a number of years before entering into private practice, where he is currently the Managing Partner at Hylton Powell.

He has appeared before the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the Privy Council. He has been involved in local and international arbitrations and has authored and presented several papers.

The association says Powell has served it in different capacities as a member of Council, treasurer and vice president.

Malike Kellier has been elected vice president.

Other members of the executive are: Sylvan Edwards, Secretary; Christopher Henry, Treasurer; Pauline Brown-Rose, Assistant Treasurer; and Joel Nelson, Assistant Secretary.

