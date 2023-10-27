Tamarind Farm escapee recaptured in Portland

An escapee from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St Catherine was this morning captured by the Portland police.

He is 25-year-old Nathan Whitter of Orange Hill, Brown's Town, St Ann.

Whitter escaped from the prison on Thursday and was recaptured at a house located at King Street, Port Antonio in Portland about 11:05 a.m. Friday.

At the time of his escape, Whitter was serving a sentence of two years and six months for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Whitter was among a group of inmates working on the farm under supervision when he was reportedly seen running towards the main road and correctional officers on the ground gave chase.

Whitter was able to elude the correctional officers.

- Gareth Davis

