Dwight Fletcher | Live from the right perspective

THE APOSTLE Paul wrote the book of Philippians which is brimming over with joy, and if anyone should be unhappy with their circumstance, it should have been him. When he wrote the letter, he was in prison because of his faith in Jesus, and prison was terrible. Yet, although his outward circumstances were difficult, Paul had an amazing ability to live above his circumstances. He was able to keep a crazy kind of calm no matter what else was going on. As a matter of fact, he was happy. He chose joy, and he left a bread crumb trail for us to follow so we can choose joy also.

This is important for us to note because in our world today, despite having a far easier life than our foreparents, many modern persons don’t enjoy life; we just endure it. We don’t enjoy happiness. Our society perpetuates the lie that life must be perfect for us to be happy. A recurring, underlying thought is, ‘If I could just change my situation, life would be great. If I could just get rid of all my problems, life would be great.’ IT IS A LIE. There’s no such thing as a problem-free life. If we’re going to learn to be happy and joyful, we must learn to be joyful in the situations, problems, and experiences of life.

There was a farmer who began to look at his farm through critical eyes. Every place he looked on his farm, he saw something wrong. So he decided to sell and move somewhere else. He contracted a realtor, who came out to look things over. Then the realtor called to get the farmer’s approval for an ad for the newspaper. The ad spoke of a good location, a well-maintained house, sturdy barns, lush pasture, a beautiful pond, fertile soil, and a great view. The farmer listened carefully then he asked the realtor to reread it. Finally, the farmer responded, “Don’t put the ad in the newspaper. I’ve always wanted a place like that. I think I’ll stay right where I am.” The eyes with which we look determines how we eventually feel. When we count our many blessings, we’re surprised at what the Lord has done. Our attitude makes a huge difference in terms of what we experience in life.

What was Paul’s secret? How did he stay positive in prison, triumphant in troubles, delight in difficulties, stay happy, positive and joyful, even though everything did not turn out the way he planned it? Paul shares these secrets, the first of which is that we must learn to live from the right perspective. Everyone of us has problems once we’re alive. What’s important is how we respond. Our perspective makes the difference.

Paul was in prison, but the prison was not in him. His attitude caused the gospel to spread. “ As a result, it has become clear throughout the whole palace guard and to everyone else that I am in chains for Christ. Because of my chains, most of the brothers in the Lord have been encouraged to speak the word of God more courageously and fearlessly” Philippians 1:13-14 (NIV). Not only were the influential being saved, but this acted as encouragement to the Church at large. His attitude made the difference. Courage is contagious. His courage spread like wildfire, and other believers became bold because of Paul being bold. Ask God for the right attitude. “ And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose” Romans 8:28 (NIV)