HELLO MI NEIGHBOUR | Forgiveness saves lives

Hello, mi neighbour! Forgiveness can save your life. In his testimony, Jonah said, “Forgiveness saved my life”. As he engaged the process of forgiveness while in prison, he trasitioned from maximum security to medium security because his constant anger (which could have caused him to commit murder and is responsible for many reprisal killings and domestic violence, etc) diminished. Forgiveness is powerful!

As this prisoner forgave those who abused him, his ‘inner world became healthier’. Anger landed him in medical facilities and contributed to a life of crime and long prison terms. Happily, this anger was cured when he understood through forgiveness therapy that the abuse he experienced as a young man had turned into poisonous anger, which was destroying him. Is YOUR anger destroying you? Use FORGIVENESS NOW!

According to Jonah: “No one cares how angry you are. It’s yours and yours alone.” He had to confront that anger and struggle to forgive the one who was so unfair to him. Now, he can meet him with a warm smile and a hug.

Though still behind bars, he has been set free internally. His present circumstances, the pain of the past, the insensitivities, frustrations, and challenges that are part and parcel of prison life cannot crush him because he has found an “antidote to toxic anger: FORGIVENESS”.

Forgiveness therapy is gaining traction in prisons because counsellors are beginning to see that this approach to reform actually works. Forgiveness therapy allows a person to see the abusing person’s vulnerability and anger that imprison him/her. As the antidote of forgiveness takes effect, it expels the inner poisons, softens the heart towards the cruel offender and enables the offended to grow in compassion toward him/her. Yes, forgiveness works!

As the incaerated get to understand that they are capable of extending forgiveness to others, they themselves, are becoming stronger, more peaceful and patient with their circumstances. Their new behaviours and attitudes are bringing much relief to prison officers (who themselves are learning from these prisoners). The power of forgiveness!

To say all that can be said about forgiveness today would take thousands of articles this length. Forgiveness is the power to choose how events affect you. It frees you from the past. It enables you to let go of toxic relationships without guilt and to re-establish worthwhile relationships on a healthy basis.

Forgiveness does not guarantee immediate reconciliation.

Forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting or excusing the harm done to you. It also doesn’t necessarily mean being ‘pally pally’ with the person who caused the harm. Forgiveness, however, makes all the above possible and easy. It guarantees a kind of peace and deliverance that nothing else can offer.

A news anchor on a popular TV network once posited that “forgiveness is one of the most potent powers on Earth”. In the story he shared, a murderer became best friends with the victim’s mother after completing his prison term because she decided to forgive him, thus freeing herself from her prison of hatred and unforgiveness. Forgiveness can change lives in an instant.

Forgiveness secures

· Healthier relationships

· Improved mental health

· Less anxiety, stress,, and hostility

· Fewer symptoms of depression

Lower blood pressure

· A stronger immune system

· Improved heart health

· Improved self-esteem

If you want to engage forgiveness, please note a few steps below:

Think about the incident that angered you.

· Accept that it happened.

· Depend on God to help you overcome your negative emotions and heal your wounds.

· Accept how you felt about it and how it made you react.

· Decide you are willing to forgive.

When we are faced with a deep hurt that shakes us at our core, we wonder if forgiveness is even possible. Let’s remember that forgiveness is not about the other person; it’s about your freedom. Now that we have gained a clearer understanding of forgiveness, let’s not stop here. Follow the Master’s command: Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.

