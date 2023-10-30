HEART/NSTA Trust buildings closed due to damage from earthquake

The HEART/NSTA Trust is advising that all its locations are now closed to the public until further notice.

The agency says the closure is a result of the earthquake that impacted the island this morning, during which its buildings were physically damaged.

While the physical locations remain closed, it says online services remain operational and accessible to the public.

Members of the public are encouraged to use HEART's online services until full access is restored at physical locations.

The agency says it will advise as soon as full service is restored.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.