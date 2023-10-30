Three-storey house collapses in Portland from impact of 5.6 earthquake

PORTLAND:

A three-storey concrete house in Portland collapsed from the impact of the earthquake that hit this morning.

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake, which rocked Jamaica at approximately 10:57 am, caused significant damage to the house in Content, Hope Bay, as the entire first floor crumbled.

The couple who occupied the house shared that they had a narrow escape, as they went to Kingston over the weekend to visit relatives.

The earthquake also impacted several roadways due to landslides, and the offices of the Portland Municipal Corporation suffered structural damage.

- Gareth Davis

