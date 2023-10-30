St Catherine man gets six years in prison for scamming American elderly woman

St Catherine resident Kemar Townsend has been sentenced to six years in prison for defrauding an American senior citizen in a sweepstakes scam.

The sentencing was handed down by Justice Bertram Morrison in the St Catherine Circuit on Friday after a jury returned a guilty verdict.

Townsend was convicted of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, and possession of criminal property.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Davian Vassel.

The Crown led evidence that in June Townsend told the 72-year-old complainant that she won US$682 million plus two motor cars and US$297,000 in refunds.

He told the woman that the money was being held in Jamaica and that funds would have to be sent for processing.

The complainant testified via video link that she sent several sums of money to an account held by Townsend.

Testimony was given of Townsend's withdrawal of the respective sums amounting to US$44,000.

In his testimony, Townsend said that he thought the monies were sent to him by his girlfriend in Switzerland.

Under cross-examination, he admitted that he didn't tell investigators of any such girlfriend.

A jury had retired for 30 minutes and returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

- Rasbert Turner

