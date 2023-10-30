Police, emergency responders working to maintain order following 5.6 earthquake

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it is working closely with other emergency responders to assist members of the public in the wake of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the island about 10:53 am today.

Traffic signals, especially those across the Corporate Area, have been affected.

There are also reports of landslides in rural St Andrew, namely Cane River Road, Dallas Castle Road and Greenvale Road.

“Police officers have been deployed to help maintain public safety and maintain public order. We urge the public to follow the instructions of the police and any other emergency personnel,” the JCF said in a press release today.

“Importantly, members of the public are advised to travel only if necessary as the roadways should be as clear as possible to allow for emergency responders to traverse freely.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Members of the public are being urged to exercise courtesy and patience at major intersections.

All persons should continue to monitor news outlets for further updates.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.