Some 3,000 backyard gardening kits for Jamaicans

Some 3,000 backyard gardening kits are to be made available to Jamaicans as the Government promotes its Eat Jamaican campaign and moves to boost food security and sustainable farming practices.

The kits are to be distributed through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green told a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House that kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with quotas allocated for each parish.

Applications for backyard gardening kits can be made online at https://rada.gov.jm/backyard-gardening-kits.

Persons will be provided with, among other things, fruits and vegetable seedlings and gardening tools.

“What is critical in this programme is that RADA will also be providing essential guidance. We will be focusing on our vegetable lines [and] we do have some online training support for you. We are looking to create the next generation of backyard gardeners,” Green said.

A similar programme was undertaken by the government in 2021, which received an overwhelming response.

- Christopher Serju

