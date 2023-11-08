Vindicated! Johnson Smith grateful following Supreme Court ruling

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says the Supreme Court's ruling that she committed no breach related to corporate donations to her failed bid for the post of Commonwealth Secretary General, reflects the truth she has upheld from the beginning.

Kamina Johnson Smith said in a statement on Wednesday that the ruling "vindicates my integrity as I have always maintained my innocence."

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the many Jamaican people who have reached out to me with unwavering support and belief in my integrity during this challenging period," she added.

The decision on Wednesday was in response to a lawsuit filed by Wilfred Rattigan, a Jamaican-born retired United States (US) law enforcement agent.

The court also ruled that Rattigan, who was born and raised in Waterhouse, St Andrew, does not have legal standing to file the lawsuit, the former US FBI special agent confirmed to The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He has been ordered to pay Johnson Smith's legal cost.

However, Rattigan said the court granted permission for him to appeal the decisions within the next 14 days.

Banking executive Keith Duncan and Jamaican conglomerates GraceKennedy and Musson Group contributed to the payment of US$99,000 or J$15 million to the American firm Finn Partners for public relations services provided to Johnson Smith's commonwealth secretary general campaign, Information Minister Robert Morgan disclosed last September.

Other donors did not consent to having their names disclosed, Morgan said.

But a May 1, 2023 filing by the Finn Partners under the FARA revealed four others - Sandals Resorts International, The Jamaica National Group Limited, AIC Barbados Limited, and Barita Investments Limited.

The lawsuit sought a declaration that both Johnson Smith and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade did not comply with the law and a directive by the Finance Ministry that require them to report the donation as a gift.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.