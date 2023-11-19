Public health specialist Professor Winston Davidson has died

Public health specialist and telemedicine research pioneer Professor Winston Davidson has died.

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton expressed deep regret following his death on Sunday.

Tufton described him as “an advocate for public health, a scholar and one who provided leadership in various areas of health, including his passion for telemedicine.”

He also stated that Davidson provided him with support and advice during the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed condolences on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the health sector to Davidson's wife, daughters, other family members and associates.

Davidson served as Professor, Public Health & Health Technology and Head of the University of Technology School of Public Health & Health Technology.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He received his medical training from the University of the West Indies from 1965 to 1971 and was successful in the American Examination for Foreign Medical Graduates in 1971.

He also received his Diploma in Tropical Medicine & Hygiene (DTM&H) from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, University of Liverpool, England in 1975.

He was a founding member of the Jamaica Public Health Doctors Association and the Jamaica Menopause Society and a former president of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ).

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.