Case management hearing in Sagicor multimillion-dollar fraud matter stalled

Today's plea and case management hearing in the Sagicor multimillion-dollar fraud case failed to get off the ground as defence lawyers said they have not received full disclosure.

Alysia Moulton White, a former vice-president of group marketing at Sagicor; her sister, Tricia Moulton, the bank's former Liguanea branch manager; Malika McLeod, a personal banker; and Tishan Samuels, a client care officer, are facing fraud charges in connection with a suspected $65-million racket uncovered at the bank's Liguanea branch in October 2022.

The funds were allegedly swindled from the accounts of clients between August and October 2022.

The women are accused of conspiring to defraud the US foreign currency accounts of about six Sagicor customers.

Among the charges are conspiracy to defraud, larceny as a servant, breaches of the Cybercrimes Act, and making unauthorised withdrawals from customers' accounts.

In court today, there were testy exchanges between defence lawyers and attorney Ann-Marie Feurtado Richards, who is representing Sagicor, regarding disclosure.

One attorney, Rita Allen Brown, said a compact disc was received but that the contents could not be obtained after multiple attempts using different programmes.

McLeod is being represented by Peter Champagnie KC, while Tricia Moulton is being represented by Valerie-Nieta Robertson and John Mark Reid.

Samuels is being represented by Allen Brown and Moulton White is represented by Bert Samuels and Matthew Hyatt.

Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montaque at several intervals acted as mediator during the discourse between the parties.

“I don't want to put out any more fire. Can we move on please,” Coke-Montaque said.

Cole-Montaque ordered that disclosure should be made and communicated between parties before the next sitting.

Allen Brown also made a submission for her client's bail condition to be varied, which was upheld by the court.

Bails for all the accused were extended to return to court on March 27, 2024, when the matter will be mentioned.

