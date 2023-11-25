Haiti listed as one of the most dangerous countries in the world

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC):

Haiti has been listed among the 34th most dangerous countries in the world – according to the 2023 Global Peace Index (GPI).

The GPI is published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, which evaluates the safety of countries each year.

This year, Haiti recorded the second-largest deterioration of peacefulness, dropping seventeen places to 129th out of 163 countries.

This is the lowest ranking that Haiti has had on the index since its inception in 2008. Haiti recorded significant deteriorations in all three GPI domains, with the largest occurring in the Safety and Security domain.

According to the report, the internal security situation in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) member state has significantly worsened over the past year, with an increase in violent crime and political stability.

The report noted that since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti has entered a crisis of insecurity, with criminal gangs controlling over half of the country, forcing thousands out of their homes.

The report added that the scale of the internal security problem in Haiti has increased to the point where it has now been classified as outright violent conflict, with the intensity of internal conflict indicator rising to a score of five, the highest possible score.

The report also said that the country has descended into extreme instability, with a variety of organised crime groups which control much of the country unleashing violence against civilians and openly battling security forces.

Multiple election delays have meant that the terms of most elected officials have expired, which has affected the ability of the government to properly formulate a security strategy.

There is also a high level of corruption and collusion between political elements and organised crime groups, which have also infiltrated government security forces.

The report listed Iceland as the safest country in the world, followed by Denmark and Ireland. The countries at the bottom of the list are Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.