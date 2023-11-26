JLP80 | Venesha Phillips joins the JLP

Firebrand Councillor Venesha Phillips has switched allegiance, on Sunday joining the ruling Jamaica Labour Party at its 80th Annual Conference now under way at the National Arena in St Andrew.

Phillips, a longtime Councillor for the Papine Division in St Andrew Eastern, has had an acrimonious relationship with the Opposition People's National Party.

The councillor's relationship soured with her former party after a divisive leadership contest between Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding.

Phillips backed Hanna, who lost to Golding in the internal election three years ago.

She had publicly criticised the PNP and Golding before renouncing her membership.

Phillips, who was introduced by JLP Conference Chairman Desmond McKenzie, greeted the sea of Labourites in the National Arena using the popular tagline, "showa Labourites".

- Kimone Francis

