PNP presents St Catherine candidates for greater St Catherine area

People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding has unveiled the full slate of candidates who will represent the party in the greater St Catherine region in upcoming elections.

The roster includes 21 candidates at the local government level, including 12 incumbent councillors, among them Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott and the longest-serving councillor, Deputy Mayor Ralston Wilson.

At the constituency level, Natalie Neita Garvey, the sitting member of parliament for St Catherine North Central, and Denise Daley, representing St Catherine Eastern, are set to once again contest the upcoming general election on a PNP ticket.

There will be a shift in leadership is St Catherine North West with Damion Crawford poised to take over from sitting MP Hugh Graham. Crawford, previously defeated in the Portland East by-election in April 2019, says he is determined to secure victory for the PNP.

Newcomer Andrine Higgins is gearing up for battle in the St Catherine North East against incumbent Kerensia Morrison, while Locksley Francis is up against the current Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Maurice Westney is set to challenge veteran Olivia 'Babsy' Grange in St Catherine Central, while Kurt Matthews will face off against incumbent Andrew Wheatley for the second time in St Catherine South Central.

Dr Kurt Waul is aiming for redemption after his defeat in the 2020 general election and will once again contest against Everald Warmington in St Catherine South Western. Waul will contest the Old Harbour South division in the local government election, should it precede the general election.

Expressing confidence in the lineup, Golding described them as the winning team that will lead the People's National Party to victory in both the local and general elections.

Norman Scott, who leads the Caucus, told The Gleaner that even if Portmore is cut off from St Catherine, the St Catherine Municipal Corporation will remain in the PNP column.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.