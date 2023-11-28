Bureau of Gender Affairs conducting sexual harassment sensitisation

More than 981 representatives of public and private-sector entities have been sensitised about sexual harassment since September 2023.

Under the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, 2021, which came into effect on July 3, Government bodies and private organisations are required to have sexual harassment policies and bring these to the attention of workers.

The training sessions are being conducted by the Sexual Harassment Investigation Unit, established within the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), a division of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The ministry's Principal Director for Gender Affairs, Sharon Coburn Robinson, said there are plans to conduct training with six other organisations by the end of December 2023.

She noted that since the Unit's establishment in 2022, there has been an increase in the number of requests from organisations for seminars and sensitisation sessions.

“This is deemed critical as these organisations make every effort to be compliant with the legislation since it took effect,” she told JIS News.

Additionally, Coburn Robinson said the BGA has supported five organisations with a review of their sexual harassment policies.

The Unit recently hosted a sensitisation seminar for managers at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

Chief Executive Officer for the JIS, Enthrose Campbell, in her remarks during the seminar, said it is crucial for the Agency to foster a workplace environment that is not only productive and innovative but also one that is safe and respectful for everyone.

“Our commitment to maintaining a workplace free from harassment is not just a legal obligation but a moral one. We value each member of our team and want to ensure that everyone feels secure, respected and able to contribute to our collective success,” she added.

Campbell said the seminar was an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the issues surrounding sexual harassment and “to learn about the actions we can collectively take to prevent and address any instances that may arise”.

