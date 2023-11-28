Caribbean’s first space traveller lands in Jamaica

Keisha Schahaff, the Caribbean’s first traveller into space, has landed in Jamaica.

Schahaff and her teenage daughter rocketed onto newspapers around the world a few months ago when they became the first Caribbean nationals to journey into space.

Their rare expedition was facilitated through a competition Schahaff won that was launched by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Space Program.

Schahaff, an Antiguan, arrived in Kingston yesterday and she is here for a few days as a guest of Ardenne High School where she will be the keynote speaker for the institution’s annual Distinguished Lecture Series. This year’s topic is ‘Embracing New Frontiers as Caribbean People’.

After she and her daughter, 19-year-old Anastatia Mayers, journeyed into space and returned safely to Earth, the accomplishment became a moment of tremendous pride for her home nation of Antigua and Barbuda and both ladies became instant media magnets, appearing on major American and British networks to discuss the challenges and the triumphs of their extraordinary voyage.

However, beyond the extraterrestrial milestone and her interest in space and aviation, Schahaff wears a number of other caps. She is also a professional health and wellness coach.

“My intention is always to break any barriers we set for ourselves, or the world sets for us”, she told The Gleaner. “I want people to know that it doesn’t matter where you come from, who you are, your dream is your dream and you can make that happen, despite what anyone else says.”

While in Jamaica, Schahaff will spend a day in Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music. There, she will be hosted by Dr Henley Morgan, cultural activist and entrepreneur. She will also visit the Faculty of Science & Technology at The University of the West Indies, Mona before heading off to the northcoast for a little rest and relaxation.

“I love Jamaica and I am looking forward to engaging with the sixth formers at Ardenne on Wednesday,” she told The Gleaner.

Schahaff’s trip to Jamaica was made possible through the efforts of Ardenne High School in conjunction with Caribbean Airlines, Altamont Hotels, Couples Resorts and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

